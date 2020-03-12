Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

1 seriously injured in East Mission crash

 
Last updated 3/18/2020 at 5:05pm



FALLBROOK - Two people were injured, one gravely, in a head-on crash on East Mission Road in Fallbrook Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. on East Mission near Fallen Leaf Lane, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

One person had life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to a local hospital, Choi said. An additional person was injured but did not require medical treatment.

East Mission was blocked in both directions for a time after the crash but had been reopened by 5 p.m.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.<...



