Rancho Monserate residents need another exit

Rancho Monserate Country Club is located off Old Hwy 395 and Dulin Road. This mobile home park is for individuals aged 55 and over and has approximately 232 residences.

It was part of the 2017 Lilac Fire, where 157 homes were destroyed at a cost of $8.9 million and 47 horses were killed due to no escape route.

Fast forward: Ocean Breeze community plans to build 396 single family residences and 18 estate horse ranches to go along with 200 existing Bonsall single family residences and the 232 Monserate Mobile Home Park residences and now a park is being designed at the end of the mobile home park.

Dulin Road is the only entrance and exit for Rancho Monserate Country Club homeowners and will also be used in case of an emergency evacuation from the Ocean Breeze community if a wildfire comes from the west.

I have reviewed the “Conceptual Wildland Fire Evacuation Plan for Ocean Breeze Community dated Nov. 1, 2019, prepared for the North County Fire Protection District. Below are some bullet points in the fire evacuation plan that give me concern:

“These evacuation routes would be available to Ocean Breeze, residents of the Monserate Mobile Home Park and other area residents including individuals using the park during a wildfire evacuation. Short notice events, where a fire ignites close to the area may affect evacuation route availability. Each potentially available evacuation route includes varying degrees of potential exposure to wildland fire and, therefore, varying likelihood that it may or may not be available in a short notice evacuation.”

“History indicates that most human fatalities from wildfires are due to late evacuations when evacuees are overtaken on roads; it is prudent to consider a contingency option.

“Even with roadways that are designed to code requirements, it may not be possible, or necessary, to move large numbers of persons at the same time.

“The 4.1 Evacuation of Special Populations Vogt of 1990 and 1991 defines special populations as those groups of people who, because of their special situations or needs, require different planning strategies from those of the general population. Special needs populations include those in institutions or special facilities, those with disabilities in homes, those who need care.” Rancho Monserate residents are seniors who would hold up traffic in trying to evacuate, due to their age, disabilities and special needs – like the Paradise fire killing 85 people.

In my opinion, there needs to be another entrance and exit other than Dulin Road.

We have requested many times for a road to be established, and Dulin Road would be a secondary entrance and exit. I have attended many public meetings and found the officials are not willing to entertain a new road; due to cost, state or country property and environmental issues.

How much is a life worth? Put a road in that will save lives.

Cheryle Clinite