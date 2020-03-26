A good time to build healthy relationships

Jennifer Youngren

It is said that crisis reveals character. This pandemic has reinforced for our Youngren Construction family the generous-spirited character and caring of our entire Fallbrook community.

Like everyone else in Fallbrook and throughout California – and the world – we are adjusting on-the-fly to each "new normal" thrust upon us by COVID-19. With 28 years in the business, performing both residential and commercial projects, remodeling and new construction, we have become skilled multitaskers who are nimble, flexible and ready to adapt to changing circumstances.

Boy do those habits come in handy now, on both a personal and professional level! I'm writing this message as I work remotely from home with my two children pursuing their education from the comfort of their rooms. I know many of you are doing the same.

Youngren Construction is currently in the midst of several projects that were already in varying stages of progress before the virus hit. These include bathroom and kitchen remodels, exterior renovations, granny flats, custom new homes, commercial buildings and several Homes For Our Troops specially adapted custom homes for severely injured veterans.

This season's rain has been a challenge, but nothing compared to the tsunami of daily – and sometimes hourly – changes resulting from the pandemic. The County Building Department may be closed to the public; however, they continue to work to keep housing construction moving forward. We are able to schedule inspections and make appointments to drop off and pick up plans.

In the meantime, our current clients still want their projects finished; new clients want to get started; potential clients are rescheduling appointments for later dates. The phones are still ringing, and our wonderful subcontractors and workers are doing their part to stay healthy and get the job done. Everyone is pulling together to keep jobs moving forward. We still pick up lunch at the drive-thru; now we do dinner that way, too!

Fallbrook the Resilient Village

No one knows what will happen in the coming days or how long it will take our community and the nation to recover financially, but we believe that things will turn around fairly quickly. I can assure our clients that when they do, we will be poised and ready.

Our friendly village has become even friendlier. When I stopped at the grocery store this morning, I found no toilet paper, no bleach, no rice, yet made new acquaintances eager to chat at a safe social distance. Everyone was in good spirits.

I left without many of the staples I needed, but with the strong reassurance that we are all in this together. And if we have to shelter-in-place at home, this is a great place in which to stay at home.

We're not just Fallbrook the Friendly Village. We're Fallbrook the Resilient Village, and for that I and all of us at Youngren Construction are supremely grateful!

