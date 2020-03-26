All Treasurer-Tax Collector branches temporarily closed to the public

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister closed all five branches to the public until further notice effective Thursday, March 19, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The health of our customers and employees is our No. 1 concern, so we are closing our public-facing counters as a precautionary measure, based on social distancing recommendations from state and local officials,” McAllister said. “We want everyone to be able to pay their property taxes without coming to our offices.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website, www.sdttc.com, provides an easy and safe way for taxpayers to pay the second installment of their 2019-2020 taxes before April 10 to avoid a 10% penalty. The delinquent date of April 10 will not change. The delinquent dates are set by state law, and local discretion is not provided to postpone them.

Taxpayers can pay their property taxes free online using an e-check; all they need are their account and routing numbers. Our online system will accept payments up to midnight April 10, but taxpayers must complete their transaction before that cutoff.

No cash payments will be accepted, but those who must pay in cash can obtain a cashier’s check or money order and mail their payment on or before the delinquent date to 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101. Drop boxes will still be available outside all Treasurer-Tax Collector branches for those who must drop off a check payment.

While the branches are closed, customers can still conduct business such as: pay property taxes at www.sdttc.com with free e-check; email our office at taxman@sdcounty.ca.gov or call our office at (877) 829-4732 to get questions answered; email a request for a mobile home tax clearance certificate; email a claim for an unclaimed property tax refund or mail in a TOT reporting form and payment.

Answers to more Treasurer-Tax Collector questions can be found on their website. Residents should stay up-to-date on ways to stay healthy, current closures and the county’s coronavirus response at www.coronavirus-sd.com. For Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk services and operations, visit www.sdarcc.com for the latest updates.

Submitted by San Diego County.