Donations needed for Home Delivered and/or Congregate Meals Program

FALLBROOK – During this COVID-19 crisis, the Fallbrook Senior Center’s two meal programs are continuing. The Congregate Meal program is changing to curbside pickup.

Any first-time congregate meals 60+ senior clients must call the Senior Center at (760) 728-4498 and leave their name and phone number, and someone from the senior center will return their call.

Congregate meals inside the community center have been temporarily canceled, however Meals to Go are available between 10 and 11 a.m., Monday-Friday, by calling 24 hours ahead at (760) 728-4498.

Fallbrook Senior Center has a newly installed beautiful Donor Tree upon the entrance wall of the center. Donors can purchase a $500 copper leaf, $1,000 silver leaf or a $5,000 gold leaf and have their name engraved on the leaf which will be placed on the tree with donations supporting the meals programs.

People can also donate Stepping Stone/Bricks for $100 or contribute to the Angel Tree Meals Donation Tree with $20, $40, $60, $80.

For more information, call the Fallbrook Senior Center, (760) 728.4498, visit 399 Heald Lane in Fallbrook or http://www.fallbrookseniorcenter.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.