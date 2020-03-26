Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Legacy to fund relief in wake of COVID-19

 
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 12:58am



FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Community Foundation is taking its past success in making a difference and moving it forward during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The creation of its Out of The Ashes Fund was their 2017 response to helping those affected by the Lilac fire by making special grants possible for individuals as well as nonprofits who were overextended in the delivery of programs and services.

Today, COVID-19 is affecting our community and local nonprofits again with a significant increase in individuals and businesses needing help. This time, the demand is even greater.

