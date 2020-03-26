Legacy to fund relief in wake of COVID-19

FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Community Foundation is taking its past success in making a difference and moving it forward during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The creation of its Out of The Ashes Fund was their 2017 response to helping those affected by the Lilac fire by making special grants possible for individuals as well as nonprofits who were overextended in the delivery of programs and services.

Today, COVID-19 is affecting our community and local nonprofits again with a significant increase in individuals and businesses needing help. This time, the demand is even greater.

Legacy’s Commu...