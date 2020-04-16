Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

HOPE YEN and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

With small-business owners reeling during a coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek.

"I think we're very cl...