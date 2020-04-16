Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing
Last updated 4/19/2020 at 11:26am
HOPE YEN and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
With small-business owners reeling during a coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek.
"I think we're very cl...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)