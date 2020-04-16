Lawmakers, many in masks, debate mammoth new aid package

ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nearly $500 billion measure helping businesses and hospitals cope with the coronavirus' devastation edged toward House passage Thursday, as lawmakers' face masks and bandannas added an eerie tone to Congress' effort to aid a staggered nation.

"Millions of people out of work," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted, and the uncertainty of it all."

The day's debate was almost overshadowed by social di...