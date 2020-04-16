Supreme Court rejects EPA's narrow view of Clean Water Act

MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that sewage plants and other industries cannot avoid environmental requirements under landmark clean-water protections when they send dirty water on an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other navigable waterways.

Rejecting the Trump administration's views, the justices held by a 6-3 vote that the discharge of polluted water into the ground, rather than directly into nearby waterways, does not relieve an industry of complying with the Clean Water Act.

"We hold that the statute requires a permit when there i...