Missionary doctor says the coronavirus projection for Malawi is 'pretty bleak'

 
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 4:47am

Medical missionary and FHS grad Dr. Christina (Metzler) Miller, right, gives a talk to the medical ward team in Malawi about the coronavirus.

Rick Monroe

Special to Village News

When the last plane with fleeing foreigners left Malawi in March, medical missionary Christina (Metzler) Miller and her husband, Greg, decided to stay. She works in a small hospital in a rural town in the African country they've called home the past three years.

The coronavirus in the land-locked, third-world country is expected to be devastating.

"I was called to be a missionary 16 years ago, and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to serve hundreds or thousands of people in need. This is our home now, and it's our calling," the 33-year-old doc...



