By City News Service 

Teenage girl shot on Pala Indian Reservation, two teenage boys arrested

 
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 9:55am



PALA (CNS) - Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of wounding a teenage girl during a shooting at a home on the Pala Indian Reservation, authorities in San Diego County said Friday.

Deputies were called to a hospital in Riverside County shortly after 10:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a female juvenile had arrived at the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the chest, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Zdunich said.

Deputies quickly found out the shooting happened in the area of Sycamore Lane and Pala Temecula Road on the Pala Indian Reservation, Zdunic...



