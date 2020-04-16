Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Thank you, Village News and Foundation for Senior Care

 
Thank you, Village News for the story on Foundation for Senior Care’s grocery service. Thank you, Foundation for Senior Care for easing the worries and concerns of our senior population. I used the service once and they are pleasant and very organized. I will use it again.

The shopping is done at Major Market by volunteers, and delivery is also volunteer-based. It is comforting to know that there are people in our community who are spending their precious time to help out.

This organization runs on donations, so please be generous. During these difficult times it is a blessing to know that there is a local organization that is responding with such a necessary service.

My delivery volunteer even gave me an Easter card. She wrote on it, “Stay safe and healthy. You are not alone.”

Barbara E. Taylor

 
