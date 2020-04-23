Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

9 COVID-19 deaths reported; 3 protesters arrested

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/25/2020 at 8:33pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported today by San Diego County health officials, for a total of 111.

There were 117 new positive cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 2,943.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 25 patients to 683 and the number of intensive care placements increased by 7 to 225.

The highest number of cases, 576, were people between the ages of 50- 59 years. The second-highest, 555, were those in the 30-39 age range. The third-highest, 515, were those in the 40-49 age range.

In Encinitas, three people were arrested an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/26/2020 00:17