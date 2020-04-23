9 COVID-19 deaths reported; 3 protesters arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported today by San Diego County health officials, for a total of 111.

There were 117 new positive cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 2,943.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 25 patients to 683 and the number of intensive care placements increased by 7 to 225.

The highest number of cases, 576, were people between the ages of 50- 59 years. The second-highest, 555, were those in the 30-39 age range. The third-highest, 515, were those in the 40-49 age range.

