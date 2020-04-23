Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Associated Press 

Social distancing urged as sunny weekend tempts Californians

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 10:16am

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Californians will be tempted to hit beaches, golf courses and trails in the midst of a spring heat wave this weekend but authorities warned people not to swarm them for fear of igniting another deadly coronavirus surge.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s and 90s in many areas from Sacramento to San Diego and while most recreation remains shuttered under various stay-at-home orders, officials are wary that those still open could draw crowds that will ignore social distancing rules and seek sun and air after being mainly confined indoors for more than a month....



