Bring businesses back

While we continue to stay at home and do a great job flattening the curve, I have a favor to ask. I want to hear from business owners. San Diego County knows many businesses are on the brink of going under, and we are trying to do all we can to help them. We’ve created a website, https://www.SanDiegoBackToWork.com, and are asking for your ideas in opening our economy back up.

Your input on how the county can help get businesses open is important. While I’m not a public health official, I look to them to make decisions based on scientific data. Meanwhile, we can all begin to look toward the future so that when we turn the corner on this virus, we can get businesses open right away.

Our goal is to build a coalition of business industries willing to make a commitment to having a plan in place for opening that will protect their employees and customers. For restaurant owners, would you be willing to have your staff wear masks, gloves and reduce capacity? What about taking customers' temperatures before they enter? For retailers, would you be willing to have your staff wear masks, gloves and also reduce capacity? These are the questions we want to know.

For the foreseeable future, it won’t be life as usual. We all need to adapt, and I’m hoping to take that message to the public health officials. So far, I’ve heard from hundreds of business owners willing to change in order to bring their businesses back online. Visit https://www.SanDiegoBackToWork.com and let me know if you’re willing to join.