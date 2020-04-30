'And then, boom': Outbreak shows shaky ground as Texas opens

TONY GUTIERREZ, JAMIE STENGLE and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

PARIS, Texas (AP) — Barely a week ago, rural Lamar County could make a pretty good argument for Texas' reopening on Friday.

Only a handful of the 50,000 residents here, right on the border with Oklahoma, had tested positive for the coronavirus. None had died. The mayor of Paris, Texas — a pit stop for drivers passing through to snap a selfie with the city's miniaturized Eiffel Tower — had drive-thru virus testing in the works, just to give locals peace of mind. Some wore masks but many saw little reason to bother.

Then a...