Called to order: Supreme Court holds 1st arguments by phone
Last updated 5/4/2020 at 11:08am
MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a morning of firsts for the Supreme Court, the first time audio of the court's arguments was heard live by the world and the first arguments by telephone.
The changes are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made holding courtroom sessions unsafe, especially with six justices aged 65 or older and at risk of getting seriously sick from the virus.
The historic session began at the usual time of 10 a.m. EDT, when Marshal Pamela Talkin called the court to order and Chief Justice John Roberts announced the day's...
