Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Uber lays off 3,700 as virus upends sharing economy

 
Last updated 5/6/2020 at 7:35pm



CATHY BUSSEWITZ

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In a world where the coronavirus pandemic has turned social distancing into a new way of life, companies whose business models bank on people's willingness to share their personal space are now struggling.

Uber said Wednesday it's cutting 3,700 full-time workers, or about 14% of its workforce, as people fearful of infection either stay indoors or try to limit contact with others to minimize risk when they do venture out. Rival Lyft and home-sharing service Airbnb have also announced cuts because of falling usage.

Reader Comments
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

