Wall Street drifts from losses to gains amid more dour data

STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writers

Stocks are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, as depressing data on the economy continues to roll in.

The S&P 500 drifted as continued gains for technology stocks, which have been nearly unstoppable even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, jousted with more prevalent losses elsewhere in the market. The index was up 0.2%, as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier erasing a gain of 0.8% and then a loss of 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18 points, or 0.1%, at 23,901. The Nasdaq, which is ful...