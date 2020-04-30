Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Wall Street drifts from losses to gains amid more dour data

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/6/2020 at 12:15pm



STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writers

Stocks are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, as depressing data on the economy continues to roll in.

The S&P 500 drifted as continued gains for technology stocks, which have been nearly unstoppable even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, jousted with more prevalent losses elsewhere in the market. The index was up 0.2%, as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier erasing a gain of 0.8% and then a loss of 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18 points, or 0.1%, at 23,901. The Nasdaq, which is ful...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019