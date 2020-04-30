Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

With virus, US higher education may face existential moment

 
SHARON COHEN and ALAN CLENDENNING

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — When Jamie Bolker started teaching composition at MacMurray College in January, she felt she'd won the lottery. After sending out more than 140 resumes, she had a tenure-track position in English.

Last month, though, Bolker delivered a dire Twitter announcement: "Welp. MacMurray College is permanently closing ... They were already on the edge and coronavirus was the final nail."

While the Jacksonville, Illinois, school's financial troubles were years in the making — fueled by declining enrollment, an inadequate endowment...



