Lifeguards say most San Diego beachgoers following guidelines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beachgoers were continuing to keep their distance from each other today and follow other guidelines such as only engaging in physical activities like jogging, walking, swimming and surfing, lifeguard officials said.

This weekend was the first time some beaches were open, with restrictions, since the area went on coronavirus lockdown in March.

``So far, so good,'' Lt. Andy Lerum of Lifeguard Services said Sunday morning. ``We're getting really good compliance and today is starting off just like yesterday.''

Lifeguards performed a few medical tasks, such...