AP Exclusive: CDC guidance more restrictive than White House

JASON DEAREN and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Advice from the top U.S. disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month.

The guidance, which was shelved by Trump administration officials, also offered recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flareups of COVID-19.

The Associated Press obtained a 63-page document that is more detailed than other, previously reported segments...