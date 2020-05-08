AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid
Last updated 5/13/2020 at 12:20pm
LISA MASCARO and PADMANANDA RAMA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the stunning $3 trillion price of tag of Democrats' pandemic relief package Wednesday as what's needed to confront the "villainous virus" and economic collapse.
"The American people are worth it," Pelosi told The Associated Press.
In an interview with AP, Pelosi acknowledged the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Republicans, who have flatly dismissed the coronavirus relief bill headed for a House vote.
The White House immediately dismissed the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)