Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid

 
Last updated 5/13/2020 at 12:20pm



LISA MASCARO and PADMANANDA RAMA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the stunning $3 trillion price of tag of Democrats' pandemic relief package Wednesday as what's needed to confront the "villainous virus" and economic collapse.

"The American people are worth it," Pelosi told The Associated Press.

In an interview with AP, Pelosi acknowledged the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Republicans, who have flatly dismissed the coronavirus relief bill headed for a House vote.

The White House immediately dismissed the...



