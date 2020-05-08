Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Intel chief nominee says he won't be swayed by politics

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 10:57pm

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. The panel is considering Ratcliffe's nomination for director of national intelligence. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker

The Associated Press

Rep. John Ratcliffe, President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, pledged at his confirmation hearing Tuesday, May 5, to deliver intelligence free of bias or political influence, even as Democrats repeatedly pressed the Texas Republican on whether he could stand up to the president and defend the agencies he would oversee.

The comments from Ratcliffe were aimed at quelling concerns that the Trump loyalist would be swayed by political pressure from a president who has been openly dismissive of the governme...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/08/2020 00:15