Intel chief nominee says he won't be swayed by politics

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. The panel is considering Ratcliffe's nomination for director of national intelligence. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker

The Associated Press

Rep. John Ratcliffe, President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, pledged at his confirmation hearing Tuesday, May 5, to deliver intelligence free of bias or political influence, even as Democrats repeatedly pressed the Texas Republican on whether he could stand up to the president and defend the agencies he would oversee.

The comments from Ratcliffe were aimed at quelling concerns that the Trump loyalist would be swayed by political pressure from a president who has been openly dismissive of the governme...