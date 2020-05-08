Pence spends weekend at home after exposure to infected aide

KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating Sunday after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but he planned to return to the White House on Monday.

An administration official said Pence was voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but was following the advice of medical officials.

His action came after three of the nation's top scientists took their own prote...