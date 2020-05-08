US census stirs uncertainty for those displaced by virus
Last updated 5/10/2020 at 4:16pm
MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It's not meant to be a trick question, but many filling out their 2020 U.S. census form struggle to answer: How many people were staying at your home on April 1?
The pandemic has fostered sudden, unexpected dislocation, making a typically easy question confusing for the newly displaced.
Some people living in coronavirus hot spots fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns.
Fran Kunitz left St. Louis t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)