Wall Street sinks again as worries about economy weigh
Last updated 5/13/2020 at 10:43am
STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer
Wall Street is falling in another erratic day of trading Wednesday, weighed down by worries about a slow recovery for the economy.
The market has been wavering the last couple weeks after coming off its best month in a generation, as optimism about reopening the economy collides with worries about the dangers of lifting restrictions too soon.
The S&P 500 was down 2.3%, as of 12:18 p.m. Eastern time, with the sharpest losses coming for stocks that most need a healthy economy for their profits to grow. Trading was volatile, and the index went from an early loss of...
