Virtual commencement in store for Palomar's class of 2020

SAN MARCOS – With social distancing measures still in place and all classes in remote format through at least the summer semester due to COVID-19, Palomar College graduates and their guests will be part of a unique celebration.

For the first time in Palomar College's 74-year history, commencement will be presented online in a ceremony tentatively scheduled for mid-June and produced by the institution's award-winning Palomar College Television.

"The students in Palomar's class of 2020 have been working hard toward their degrees for some time and we intend to honor their hard work, as we al...