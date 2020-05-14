Prune and mulch to keep roses healthy

There were signs of climate change again this year. The area had above average rainfall and fluctuations in temps, which was good and bad. It is more difficult to predict what to do and when as I have in past years. The timing and development of growth is dependent on weather, especially a more consistent predictable weather pattern.

This year, temperatures and rain fluctuated more than I remember it doing in the past decade. Flower production is impacted greatly by inconsistent temperatures, sun and water. The increased rain stymied growth and caused some rust, mildew and Botritis fungi t...