Barr says he doesn't envision investigations of Biden, Obama

In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, attorney general William Barr speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington. AP photo/Susan Walsh, file photo

Eric Tucker

The Associated Press

Attorney general William Barr said Monday, May 18, that he did not expect an investigation into the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation to lead to criminal probes of either President Donald Trump's Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, or former President Barack Obama.

Trump has said without evidence that he believes Obama committed unspecified crimes as president, repeatedly tweeting, "OBAMAGATE!" The claims have become a rallying cry among Trump supporters, while Democrats view it as a desperate attempt to shift the focus from the president's handling of...