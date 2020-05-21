Biden says he was too 'cavalier' about black Trump backers

BILL BARROW and KAT STAFFORD

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden declared he "should not have been so cavalier" on Friday after he told a prominent black radio host that African Americans who back President Donald Trump "ain't black."

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee quickly moved to address the fallout from his remark, which was interpreted by some as presuming black Americans would vote for him. In a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never "take the African American community for granted."

"I shou...