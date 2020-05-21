Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Oceanside roadway

 
Last updated 5/27/2020 at 11:13am



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle today in Oceanside, police said.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Oceanside Boulevard near Arroyo Avenue, just east of College Boulevard, Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Bussey said.

No details about the victim, the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

