Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Oceanside roadway

Last updated 5/27/2020 at 11:13am

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle today in Oceanside, police said.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Oceanside Boulevard near Arroyo Avenue, just east of College Boulevard, Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Bussey said.

No details about the victim, the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

