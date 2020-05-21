SD County unemployment rose to 15% in April, new data shows

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rose in April to a record 15%, according to data released today by the California Economic Development Department.

Of the county's 1.54 million people in the workforce, 231,300 were unemployed in April, according to the report. The unemployment rate in March was just 4.1%.

Following the release of the state's employment data from April Acting Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development Chris Dombrowski issued a joint statement with California's Labor Secretary, Julie A. Su.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has imp...