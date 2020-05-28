2 astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight

MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts climbed into their capsule Saturday for a second attempt at a history-making ride into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

With the flight already delayed three days by bad weather, forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for the 3:22 p.m. liftoff of the 270-foot Falcon 9 in what would be the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company.

Their destination: the International Space Station, 250 miles ab...