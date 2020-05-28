Cities brace for increasing unrest, call in National Guard

AARON MORRISON and SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters set police cars ablaze, smashed businesses' windows and skirmished with baton-wielding officers in streets from Atlanta to Los Angeles, as anger over George Floyd's death spread across the country. Authorities were bracing for more violence Saturday, with some calling in the National Guard to beef up overwhelmed forces.

In Minneapolis, the city where Floyd died Monday after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for more than eight minutes, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fully mobilized t...