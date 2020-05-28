Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Georgia gov offers state as alternative Republican convention host

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 11:11am

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia makes a statement and answers questions from the media following a tour of Fieldale Farms while visiting Gainesville, Georgia, Friday, May 15. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP photo/Alyssa Pointer photo

Zeke Miller

The Associated Press

Georgia's governor is offering his state and its "world-class facilities" as host of the Republican National Convention – a day after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the convention out of North Carolina if that state's Democratic governor didn't assure Trump that the August gathering can go forward despite coronavirus fears.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, sent an open plea to Trump Tuesday, May 26, to consider his state as an alternate site for the quadrennial convention, which is set to gather more than 2,500 delegates and thousands m...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
