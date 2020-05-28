Georgia gov offers state as alternative Republican convention host
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 11:11am
Zeke Miller
The Associated Press
Georgia's governor is offering his state and its "world-class facilities" as host of the Republican National Convention – a day after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the convention out of North Carolina if that state's Democratic governor didn't assure Trump that the August gathering can go forward despite coronavirus fears.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, sent an open plea to Trump Tuesday, May 26, to consider his state as an alternate site for the quadrennial convention, which is set to gather more than 2,500 delegates and thousands m...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)