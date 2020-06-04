Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

County, Rady Children's Hospital to test 2,000 daily for COVID-19

 
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 12:01pm

A county public health nurse administers a COVID-19 test.

The County and Rady Children's Hospital have launched a new initiative to test up to 2,000 children and their families daily for COVID-19 over the next six months.

Developed with the support of the county's T3 Strategy of "test, trace and treat," the COVID Collaborative for Children will include testing at Rady hospital, clinics, as well as at the locations of Rady's health care partners.

Rady Children's Hospital officials said children and their parents can get a test during wellness visits at the facility or its affiliated pediatric primary care offices. The hospital also will test its en...



