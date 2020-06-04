County, Rady Children's Hospital to test 2,000 daily for COVID-19

The County and Rady Children's Hospital have launched a new initiative to test up to 2,000 children and their families daily for COVID-19 over the next six months.

Developed with the support of the county's T3 Strategy of "test, trace and treat," the COVID Collaborative for Children will include testing at Rady hospital, clinics, as well as at the locations of Rady's health care partners.

Rady Children's Hospital officials said children and their parents can get a test during wellness visits at the facility or its affiliated pediatric primary care offices. The hospital also will test its en...