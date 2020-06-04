Insects and butterflies benefit the garden

Pollinators are essential for our food supply and the plant diversity we find in nature across our nation is up against some severe threats.

There are hundreds of species of native bees that pollinate so many of our food crops, as well as the iconic monarch butterfly.

The average backyard is home to thousands of insects. Only about a tenth of them are destructive; most of them are either beneficial or harmless. Yet the chemical industry promotes deadly bug killers, the use of which is changing the global landscape.

We depend on pollinators to pollinate our fruits and vegetables and make our...