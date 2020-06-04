Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as pope urges caution

 
Last updated 6/7/2020 at 9:46am



JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Its running counter says United States leads...



