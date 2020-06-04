5th District

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been led by facts and data. While I’m pleased to see more businesses open, like hair salons and restaurants, there are many more that need to open. During this opening process we need to continue to be safe and smart about protecting our most vulnerable.

As of May 27, 2020, 43% of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. In Minnesota, for example, a staggering 81% of all COVID-19 deaths have been at nursing homes. In Ohio, people in congregate care facilities represent an astronomical 70% of COVID-19 deaths and in Pennsylvania, 69%.

In San Diego County, the story is much the same. As of last week, out of the 230 deaths from the coronavirus, 108 of them have occurred at congregate care facilities. That is nearly 47%.

The median age of these deaths in San Diego County is 78 years old.

So, the picture is clear. We must protect our most vulnerable including our elderly and those with underlying conditions.

We should allow, safely, younger people and those without underlying health conditions back to work to build back our economy. Let’s be smart and sensible as we reopen businesses. And we should, safely, get San Diegans back to work.

The latest numbers show San Diego County with a 30.1% unemployment rate, which could create other public health issues brought on through financial stress and idle minds and bodies.

Targeted protection of our vulnerable and a safe, smart and swift reopening of our economy. Let’s get our children back to school, our youth sports open and our economy up and running while protecting our most vulnerable.

That should be our near-term plan and long-term future. I will continue to advocate strongly for that now and for the future.