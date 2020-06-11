Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan 'a slap in the face'

ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Black community and political leaders called on President Donald Trump to at least change the Juneteenth date for an Oklahoma rally kicking off his return to public campaigning, saying Thursday that plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America come as a "slap in the face."

Trump campaign officials discussed in advance the possible reaction to the Juneteenth date, but despite fierce blowback there are no plans to change it.

From Sen. Kamala Harris of California to Tulsa civic officials, blac...