Re: 'National news in the Village News' [Village News, Letter, 5/28/20]

Dear Julie,

Thank you for such an excellent response to those who wish to keep their heads in the sand or elsewhere.

They really believe that “why can’t we all get along?” really means “why can’t you all agree with me?” They really believe they are middle of the road and have no bias.

I’m glad you realized pictures of bake sales and 3-foot checks to the Girl Scouts do not make a vibrant, important paper.

Anyone who disregards their government’s actions and world influences on those actions deserves what they get, but I don’t.

They will continue to vote for a party who use law and policing agencies that are willing to lie, cheat, perjure, steal, threaten and yes, murder on a regular basis, then wonder what went wrong.

The same hypocrites who shake their heads self-righteously, saying, “How could the Germans let Hitler get away with what he did?”

Ms. Rogan, if reality scares you so much, stick to romance novels for reading material.

Also, congratulations to Sue Jones and Diana Miller for their excellent responses to the virulent communists and their pliable socialist sisters.

By knowing the source of information, I know its veracity with rare exceptions.

Sincerely,

J. Schembri