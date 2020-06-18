FRHD continues supporting residents' health and wellness
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 4:52pm
FALLBROOK – In its 70th year of operation, Fallbrook Regional Health District is continuing to develop and support services for area residents.
The district's five-member, publicly elected board of directors provides residents of the district a voice in determining health services they most value in this unincorporated area of San Diego County.
After the sale of the old hospital building, the district purchased property in 2017 at 1636 E. Mission Road for the purpose of developing a center for health and wellness education and activities. Plans for the center are still in the development...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)