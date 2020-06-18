Get tested for coronavirus! It's not that bad, I promise

Village News reporter Will Fritz gets tested for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Riverside.

If you still, for whatever reason, have not had a coronavirus test, I have some good news for you: it's not that bad.

Well, it's a little uncomfortable.

But it's over quickly, really.

I drove to Riverside Wednesday, June 3, to participate in a Riverside University Health System event for journalists, promoting community testing. And it turned out that county officials' invitation for me to come participate in the event couldn't have come at a better time. I'd just spent the last few days going to protests all across the region, from Hemet to Fallbrook. I hadn't been tested yet, but I'd als...