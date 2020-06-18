Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Valley Hospital to host free drive-thru health fair

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/18/2020 at 6:16pm



TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital is hosting its first Drive-Thru Health Fair, Wednesday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Drive-Thru Health Fair will take place in Temecula Valley Hospital’s parking lot and along the perimeter of the hospital. This event is free to the community and participants can attend the entire event all from the safety of their vehicle.

Drivers will pull up and follow a map to the different stations along the Health Fair route. Everyone in the car will be able to participate in the drive-thru, so bring friends to fill up those passenger seats.

The Temecula Valley Hospital Drive-Thru Health Fair will offer: free blood pressure and glucose screenings; ask an RN or doctor health questions; giveaways; raffle prizes; community health partners; health information and education and more.

“We have been greatly touched by the community support of our health care team over the past several months,” Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. “We are indebted for all of the kindness we have received, and it’s time that we give back to the community that we proudly serve. Our Drive-Thru Health Fair is our way of saying thank you for everything.”

Temecula Valley Hospital is located at 31700 Temecula Parkway in Temecula. Call 951-331-2220 with any Drive-Thru Health Fair questions.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2020 20:20