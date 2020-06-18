Temecula Valley Hospital to host free drive-thru health fair

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital is hosting its first Drive-Thru Health Fair, Wednesday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Drive-Thru Health Fair will take place in Temecula Valley Hospital’s parking lot and along the perimeter of the hospital. This event is free to the community and participants can attend the entire event all from the safety of their vehicle.

Drivers will pull up and follow a map to the different stations along the Health Fair route. Everyone in the car will be able to participate in the drive-thru, so bring friends to fill up those passenger seats.

The Temecula Valley Hospital Drive-Thru Health Fair will offer: free blood pressure and glucose screenings; ask an RN or doctor health questions; giveaways; raffle prizes; community health partners; health information and education and more.

“We have been greatly touched by the community support of our health care team over the past several months,” Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. “We are indebted for all of the kindness we have received, and it’s time that we give back to the community that we proudly serve. Our Drive-Thru Health Fair is our way of saying thank you for everything.”

Temecula Valley Hospital is located at 31700 Temecula Parkway in Temecula. Call 951-331-2220 with any Drive-Thru Health Fair questions.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.