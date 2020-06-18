Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2020 at 1:51pm

KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Scores of mourners Tuesday paid their final respects to Rayshard Brooks at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, taking part in a funeral rich with historical echoes and filled with a tragic sense that Black America has been through this all too many times before.

"Rayshard Brooks is the latest high-profile casualty in the struggle for justice and a battle for the soul of America. This is about him, but it is so much bigger than him," the Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, told the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/23/2020 17:48