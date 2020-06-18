Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church
KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Scores of mourners Tuesday paid their final respects to Rayshard Brooks at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, taking part in a funeral rich with historical echoes and filled with a tragic sense that Black America has been through this all too many times before.
"Rayshard Brooks is the latest high-profile casualty in the struggle for justice and a battle for the soul of America. This is about him, but it is so much bigger than him," the Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, told the...
