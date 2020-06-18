County reports 6 new coronavirus deaths, 124 new cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths, raising the region's totals to 10,484 cases and 338 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported to the county Friday was 5,594.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.5%.

The new deaths reported Saturday include three women and three men who ranged in age from the early 40s to late 80s. Four of the deceased had underlying health conditions, two did not.

The number of cases requiring hospitalization was 1,604 and the number admitted to an intensive care...