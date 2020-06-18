Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dear Ms Reeder

 
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 6:52pm



As a subscriber of the Village News for years I am extremely pleased with the direction you have taken this paper. I started taking the Village News for local updates and the Sheriff’s Log.

But since the move into a more widely encompassing platform, I am thrilled with the balance of local, state and national news. I find it to be fair and balanced, a refresher from years of the brutal, extremely left leaning Union Tribune which I finally canceled.

Thanks for introducing me to the Epoch Times. I find it to be a much better source for national news.

I always am interested in your opinions, to which I don’t always agree, but find that you do your research and deliver articulate thoughts.

Please keep doing what you’re doing. There are many of us out here that really appreciate the great changes you’ve made.

Sincerely,

Jean Kaput

 
