Russians voters agree to extend Putin's rule to 2036

VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - A majority of Russians approved amendments to Russia's constitution in a weeklong vote ending Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, although the balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

With most of the nation's polls closed and 15% of precincts counted, 71% voted for the changes, according to election officials.

For the first time in Russia, polls were kept open for a week to bolster turnout without increasing crowds casting ballots am...