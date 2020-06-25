FBA restarts Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free Program

Mark Mervich, Zone 14 captain, holds the kitchen sink he found when cleaning up Fallbrook, Thursday, June 18, as part of the Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free Program.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free rekindled their group's efforts to remove litter from Fallbrook's roadways and waterways, with ongoing individual litter cleanups beginning June 14.

Emphasis was on litter removal in individual neighborhoods or wherever volunteers enjoy walking or hiking. When and where litter is cleaned up is completely up to those residents participating in the program. The group is comprised entirely of volunteers who have pledged to help keep Fallbrook litter free.

The volunteers had ceased cleanups during the worst o...