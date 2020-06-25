Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FBA restarts Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free Program

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 2:21pm

Mark Mervich, Zone 14 captain, holds the kitchen sink he found when cleaning up Fallbrook, Thursday, June 18, as part of the Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free Program.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free rekindled their group's efforts to remove litter from Fallbrook's roadways and waterways, with ongoing individual litter cleanups beginning June 14.

Emphasis was on litter removal in individual neighborhoods or wherever volunteers enjoy walking or hiking. When and where litter is cleaned up is completely up to those residents participating in the program. The group is comprised entirely of volunteers who have pledged to help keep Fallbrook litter free.

The volunteers had ceased cleanups during the worst o...



